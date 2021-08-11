A Rare Amur Leopard Cub Was Just Born in Santa Barbara

The arrival of a newborn has a wonderful way of prompting a flurry of cute cards, messages, gifts, and well wishes, but when the baby is among the rarest-of-the-rare, the celebratory expressions take on an urgency and deep poignance.

And the baby that arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Aug. 6 is giving plenty of feline fans those exact feels, for this little bambino is an Amur leopard. There are only around 100 Amur leopards remaining in the wild, making the birth a sweet victory for the Amur leopard Species Survival Plan.

Eager to see more snaps of the sweet girl? Find the photos of her first weigh-in below, discover her name, and learn other tender tidbits about the thrilling new arrival.