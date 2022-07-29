A Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut Is Rocking the Original Randy's

What to Know Randy's Donuts in Inglewood

Through July 31, 2022

The rooftop doughnut is paying homage to the iconic band over July's final weekend, while the Red Hot Donut may be purchased at the window

The thrill of a well-loved SoCal institution paying a photo-fun and flavorful homage to another major source of local pride is a real one, but it isn't something that occurs as often as we'd like.

But as July 2022 ends Randy's Donuts is serving its celebrated sweets with a side of piquant Peppers. Make that the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the legendary Los Angeles band that is, oh yes, scoring its own limited-edition Randy's treat.

The Red Hot Donut is available for purchase through July 31 at the original Inglewood location, but as you queue up for this quintessentially LA goodie, be sure to look up: The rooftop Randy's doughnut, seen in films like "Iron Man," in the background of Space Shuttle Endeavour's Los Angeles arrival, and oodles of famous photographs, is wearing its Red Hot best, courtesy of a large-scale wrapping, one that pays tribute the band.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What's the reason behind the Pepper-y pop-up, which may have fans humming "Give It Away" as they munch their special snacks (while not giving them away, unless they've bought several to share with friends and family)?

Randy's is celebrating the Red Hot Chili Peppers' SoFi Stadium show on July 31, the new album "Unlimited Love," and the group's brand-new Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which was unveiled in March 2022.

Contests are afoot, too, at the doughnut shop, with tickets to the SoFi Stadium show up for grabs.

Just remember that this special snapshot opportunity, with the 32-foot rooftop doughnut, and the limited-time Red Hot Donut are only available at the confection-making company's Inglewood location, which is located at 805 W. Manchester Boulevard.

That's about a 15-minute drive to the stage where the band'll be rocking on the final day of July, if you want to savor your Red Hots before the Red Hot Chili Peppers.