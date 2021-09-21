Outdoor Fun

A Santa Monica Pool (Almost) Says Goodbye to Summer

Fall is nearly here, but the Annenberg Community Beach House has one more weekend of swimming to go. But wait: Pop-up days are still a thing.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • 415 Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica
  • Final swim weekend: Sept. 25 and 26, 2021; pop-up pool days can and do happen in the fall and winter
  • $10 adult, $5 senior, $4 youth ages 1-17

Summer's last hurrah? We're feeling it.

Which means it is time to host your final sundaes-in-the-sunshine party or backyard barbecue, or your last on-the-lawn movie screening. For the toastiest season is winding down, and making way for crisper days and cooler nights.

But in Santa Monica?

They're gleefully pushing a few days into fall, all to present the final 2021 weekend at the Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool.

True, Sept. 25 and 26 do fall within fall's first few days, but given the recent return of summer-style weather, the timing feels right for one more playful pool weekend.

And consider this: While the 2021 pool weekends are coming to a seasonal close at the landmark, the former home of Hollywood legend Marion Davies, pop-up pool days have long been a tradition at the beach-close destination.

Call them surprise splashes, if you will, the chance to take a dip outside of the realm of summertime.

So when the thermometer reads "88" on a bright afternoon in the middle of wintertime?

Check the Annenberg Community Beach House's social media, because chances will be quite high that the pool will have opened for the unexpectedly warm day.

Entry to the pool is very much of the "first come, first served" variety, we want to note, and you'll want to bring your own towel.

As far as admission prices go, and what to expect from the changing rooms and facilities once there? You can read all right here.

Did you miss the pool's annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta at the end of August? Several adorable snapshots are right here.

