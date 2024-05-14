A sausage with heat is helping a great cause; find chili-riffic fries, too, at Dog Haus

What to Know The Colorado Green Chili Sausage, available at all Dog Haus locations through the end of May 2024

The Colorado Green Chili Burrito is also on the limited-time menu; look also for Colorado Green Chili Queso Hot Fries

All three menu items are raising money for No Kid Hungry; Dog Haus will donate a dollar from every limited-item dish sold to the organization, which has been a longtime charity partner of the Pasadena-founded company

Green chile season? Excuse us we fan our hand in front of our mouth: This annual Scoville scale-testing tradition will soon be sizzling on the summer horizon.

Scratch that: The fiery fruits will head to the revolving roasters in August and September, making them more associated with fall, or at least the later part of summer, in many minds.

But whether you go with "chile" as your preferred spelling — and if you hail from New Mexico, you do — or "chili," which is often seen beyond the Land of Enchantment, you know that you're in for a burst of piquant kick from the very first bite.

Still, there are subtle differences to acknowledge, with different pepper-complementing ingredients guest-starring in various chile/chili sauces, depending on the region.

Wherever you enjoy it, it is an ambrosial foodstuff that isn't about the sweet but the heat, and it goes well with and on and under and next to just about everything.

The May 2024 fundraising foods, which will help No Kid Hungry, also include Colorado Green Chili Burrito and Colorado Green Chili Queso Hot Fries. (Dog Haus)

Dog Haus has long been a proponent of toppers that are talked about, including those sauces and add-ons that not only delight the diner but also give back on a grander scale.

The Pasadena-founded company's current fundraising foods revolve around Colorado Green Chili, with a sausage, queso hot fries, and a burrito in the spicy spotlight. It's no surprise that a sausage made the cuisine-forward cut — Dog Haus is synonymous with fancy franks — but burrito buffs will want to check out the get-it-soon specialty.

The beneficiary is No Kid Hungry. Dog Haus will donate one dollar from each of the three limited-time dishes sold to help support "the movement to end child hunger in America."

"We've put the best aspects of Colorado's iconic dish into classic Dog Haus and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos menu staples — a juicy sausage, a mouthwatering burrito and for sharing, savory queso served with crispy hot fries," said Dog Haus Würstmacher Adam Gertler.

"Our Colorado Green Chili sausage features roasted poblano, Anaheim, jalapeño chilies, Monterey Jack cheese, and heritage pork, all smoked to perfection."

"Unlike New Mexico Hatch Chile sauces which feature both chiles and tomatillos, our Colorado Green Chili sauce is peppers-only, amping up that smoky flavor, and we use it in all three of our items — as a sauce on the sausage and in the burrito, and as the basis for our Colorado Green Chili Queso."

"Wherever you live, the flavor of these dishes will transport you to the Rockies."

Find out more about the Colorado Green Chili series by hot-dogging it over to the Dog Haus HQ now and be sure to get yours by May 31, heat lovers.