A Shield-Wielding Musical Will Soon ‘Cap'-tivate Disney California Adventure Guests

What to Know "Rogers: The Musical" at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim

The 30-minute stage show opens on June 30 for a limited run, Tuesdays through Saturdays ("most weeks")

The Hyperion Theater event is included with your Disney California Adventure ticket; a reservation to the theme park is also required

Captain America may go on plenty of daring adventures, the sorts of fantastical forays that involve amazing futuristic technology, but fans know that Cap is still pretty homespun at heart, a superhero shaped by his early 20th-century boyhood and the pop culture he enjoyed as a kid.

And when Cap, er, Steve Rogers was but a whippersnapper, musicals were popular, with "Broadway Melody," "The Love Parade," and other feel-good sensations dominating the stages and screens of the 1920s and '30s.

So it makes superheroic sense that the Marvel-ous icon would get his own musical, a plucky production that would celebrate Cap's can-do spirit, his unwavering bravery, and the legendary friends he true-heartedly battles alongside.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Rogers: The Musical" will treat the shield-wielding Avenger to some well-deserved time in the spotlight while giving guests of Disney California Adventure the chance to enjoy a live stage show, something that's become synonymous with the Anaheim theme park over the years.

That's where the beloved Hyperion Theater, a grand Hollywood Land venue that has celebrated the stories of "Aladdin," "Frozen," and other thrilling tales.

Cap and his cadre are up next on the playbill, with the new 30-minute show starting on June 30, 2023. "Rogers: The Musical" will enjoy a limited-time run at the handsome theater, Tuesdays through Saturdays ("most weeks")

Disneyland Resort revealed the news on the official Disney Parks Blog on April 10.

How the Broadway-style spectacular came to be is surely known to fans of "Hawkeye," the Disney+ series where "Rogers: The Musical" first came to lighthearted light.

Now the production will become a reality, a "... classic tale of heroes, time travel and romance."

The one-act musical "will take audiences on a journey from Steve's humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond."

The song "Save the City," heard in "Hawkeye," will be featured in the show, as well as other tunes like "Star Spangled Man" from the film "Captain America: The First Avenger."

And sweet: Original songs, five in all, will weave through the half-hour spectacle.

As for snacks, sips, and souvenirs related to "Rogers: The Musical"? Stay tuned: Disneyland Resort has more reveals just ahead.