A sparkly circus inspired by Santa is ready to charm audiences and give back

What to Know "Santa's Circus" at The Montalbán Theatre

Dec. 8 through 23 (select dates)

$47 and up for adults; $37 and up for children; use the code SCLAHOLIDAY20 for 20% off; a portion of your ticket sale will be donated to charity

So much of the Santaverse teems with terrific feats, from taking flight (we're looking at you, Rudolph) to the juggling of rings (or at least that's what we think the golden rings from "The Twelve Days of Christmas" are for) to gymnastic-like prowess.

That last one goes out to Santa himself, an amazing elf who can swiftly shimmy down just about any chimney ever built.

It feels festively fitting that a circus dedicated to tumbling, dancing, and impressive stunts should find its effervescent inspiration in the holidays, a time of year that possesses plenty of panache.

Such a show is tumbling into Tinseltown, and its name is as Noël-y as it is nice: "Santa's Circus."

The place for these high-flying, ultra-acrobatic wonders? Discover the dazzlement at The Montalbán Theatre, where the Cirque Factory show will take residence over two December weeks.

Night number one is Dec. 8 and it all whimsically wraps on Dec. 23, or Christmas Eve Eve, if you prefer.

In addition to the powerful prowess of the performers, look for zingy Christmas nods, moments of humor, and special details like the chance to hand Mrs. Claus your very own letter to Santa Claus.

Kids can meet Santa, too, and pose for photos after the show.

A benefit performance on Dec. 12 "... will provide hundreds of free tickets to families, patients and program participants from partnering charities. A portion of theater seating that evening will soon be available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the organizations," shares the team behind the spectacular.

Performers from "Santa's Circus" will also stop by Seacrest Studios at Children's Hospital of Orange County to stage a live show for patients, all to bring some of the season's joy.

Eager to further support the circus and its give-back spirit? "(T)ickets purchased HERE with the voucher code 'SCLAHOLIDAY20' will include a 20 percent discount with a portion of those ticket proceeds going to the charitable organizations," shares the team.