A ‘Stellar Journey' of Light to Shine at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know "Astra Lumina" at South Coast Botanic Garden

Dec. 8 through Jan. 15, 2023, 6 to 10 p.m.

$29-$33 adult; other ticketing tiers available

A gorgeous garden, one that's rife with remarkable blooms, old trees, pretty pathways, and a serene sort of centeredness, is its own universe of sorts.

True, a garden is a finite place that's located on our planet, and the Earth is only one small element of the wider cosmos, but if you look closer? A leafy expanse boasts all sorts of tiny creatures, a big botanical variety, and a sense that you could explore it forever and never know it all.

So the notion that the stars might colorfully commune with a local garden, all to give visitors an uplifting illuminated adventure, feels quite right: It's like a garden gone galactic, with all of the glittery glow we'd hope to find on a trip to space.

"Astra Lumina" bring a bit of the stars down to terra firma when it begins its month-plus engagement at South Coast Botanic Garden.

The Palos Verdes Peninsula isn't located on some faraway moon, but the "awe-inspiring nightwalk experience," created by Moment Factory in partnership with Fever, will create an earthbound "visit to the stars" via lighting, sparkle, sound, mood, and magic.

"This stellar journey invites stargazers to set off across the garden's celestial pathway to encounter the wonder of the stars and embrace their own human light," shares the team making this ethereal evening event a reality.

"As the night unfolds, these luminous orbs regenerate, rise, and reunite in the night sky, to shine brighter than ever before."

It's a celestial spin on the traditional holiday lights display, one that honors the 87-acre expanse's natural charms while adding a bit of razzmatazz, incandescence, and bulb-based beauty.

Tickets for adults start at $29, and weekends? They're sure to be popular. You might think of starting off the new year at this interplanetary adventure, all to give 2023 some added glow and glee.

And you can: "Astra Lumina" will elevate our sense of wonder from Dec. 8 through Jan. 15, 2023.