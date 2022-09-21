A ‘Strange Science' Soirée Will Bubble at The Huntington

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino

Friday, Oct. 21 (Huntington members at the Premier level) and Saturday, Oct. 22 (public)

Opera, acrobatics, lectures, weird exhibits, cocktails, and eerie delights

While the sun shines upon The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens with a dazzling frequency, there is a permanently mysterious mood that drapes over the San Marino landmark, some unseen veil that adds oodles of atmosphere and character.

Perhaps that is due to the destination's decades-spanning history, or the incredible assortment of fictional and nonfictional documents in its storied stacks, or all of those wonderfully weird flowers and plants that seem to hail from some distant world.

But the mood of mystery at The Huntington is heightened near Halloween when two evenings devoted to more peculiar pursuits begin to sprout at several spots around the vast property.

"Strange Science: Into the Dark" is an elegant, velvety, and oh-so-Huntington-ish take on the most haunting holiday.

Rather than maze-based scares and candy-scented startles, the garden presents two nights of opera, acrobatics, cocktails, and opportunities to swan about the scenic space in a fancy costume, if you like. (And many creatively attired revelers most certainly do.)

The 2022 dates were just announced, and, as in 2021, the evenings are expected to sell out quickly. Friday, Oct. 21 tickets may be purchased by Premier-level members of The Huntington, while the general public may buy tickets on Saturday, Oct. 22.

LA Opera performers will appear, presenting selections from "Romeo + Juliet" and other iconic works, while CirqueSanity will deliver the tumble-tastic thrills.

Prepare to marshall all of your smartest, quickest replies at The Poisonous Pub Quiz, then stop by for a Poe-perfect presentation by the Guild of St. George.

Themed cocktails shall be on the flow at a trio of pop-up bars with memorable monikers, including The Cauldron, The Wytch Wood, and The Wizard's Sanctum.

"A Discovery of Witches" author Deborah Harkness will also appear on Saturday evening to chat about ye olde elixirs and potions.

Again, this annual treat will sell out faster than a potion's smoke dissipates in the frosty night air. Conjure your entry now by visiting The Huntington's "Strange Science" page.