A strange scientific soirée shall bubble-bubble at The Hauntington

What to Know Strange Science at The Hauntington

Oct. 27 (members' night; free admission for members at certain levels); Oct. 28 (open to the 21+ general public; $75)

Candlelight tours, chilling appearances, spooky storytelling, aerialists, ballet, and elegant experiences

The sorts of sounds you might detect during an atmospheric evening perambulation at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens are various and verdant in nature (because, indeed, you are in nature, even in the landmark's cultivated setting).

Those sounds might include the scurry of a rabbit in the underbrush, the chatter of the wild parrots that frequently circle overhead near sunset, and the gentle buzz-buzz of night critters, the unseen insects that bring so much to the destination's incredible ecosystem.

But if you call upon the San Marino spot on Oct. 27 or 28, those various vibrations might grow more... velvety. Spooky incantations, the pluck of distant strings, quiet whispers and background magic: While the rustle of rabbits and movement of leaves are still present around the property, so are stranger strains.

Those are the velvety nights when Strange Science at The Hauntington bubbles up, like so much eerie liquid burbling inside a beaker.

Night number one, on Oct. 27, has been fashioned for members at several different levels — entry is free, by the by — while night two will be open to the general public, with tickets priced at $75.

Both evenings will share plenty of DNA, if we may stretch the science theme further, with the aerial acrobatics of CirqueSanity, magician Stuart MacLeod's dive into séances, and a chilling chance to saunter through some haunting history down "Hedgerow Alley" happening both evenings.

Scintillating speakers, candlelit gallery tours, and a paranormal pub quiz will also set a mood that is a touch monster-ish but mostly marvelous.

Costumes are welcome — no weaponry, please — and first-time revelers should keep in mind that many guests don literary garb or a steampunk style, the kind of looks that cleave with The Hauntington's, er, Huntington's history-filled setting.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 27, and you'll need to reserve your spot in advance on whatever night you hope to attend.