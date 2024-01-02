A summer stage spectacular that's all about standing still is seeking its big stars

What to Know Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach is looking for its 2024 volunteers; tryouts will be held from Jan. 5-7

The upcoming "tableaux vivant" show shimmers from July 6 through Aug. 30

Volunteers, wearing incredible cosmetics and costumes that give them a "painted" appearance, stand still inside famous artworks for 90 seconds

To claim that the ultra-famous, oft-satirized, deeply loved Pageant of the Masters is simply about the unusual art of standing completely still is to not fully understand the on-stage spectacular's lovely layers.

True, the volunteers that appear within the oversized masterpieces must remain truly frozen in place for about 90 seconds, all to make it seem as if they're characters in a whimsical watercolor or iconic oil painting.

But taking an enraptured audience on a joyful journey through the history of art, one "tableaux vivant" at a time, isn't just about playing statue games; many talented people help recreate these incredible living pieces each year, from costumers to make-up artists to lighting pros to, yes, the volunteers who gamely step inside the frames.

If you're keen to appear within one of those frames over the summer of 2024, tryouts are just ahead for the Laguna Beach spectacular.

The Open Casting Call for the upcoming Pageant of the Masters — the 2024 theme is "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion" — will take place from Jan. 5 through 7.

The hubbub will happen backstage at the Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach, adding another element of excitement. As for the volunteers needed? Staffers are looking for participants who are age 5 and older.

"The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun," is the upbeat word.

"(I)ndividuals can expect to have their measurements taken as well as their photo, while enjoying refreshments and light bites," shares the pageant staff.

"Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the pageant's creative and technical staff, as well as get a sneak peek at the artwork that will be re-created in this summer's show."

If you are chosen for the upcoming pageant, you'll need to be available for most of July and all of August, save Aug. 31. It's a two-month extravaganza, or nearly, and every night is sold out, or just about.

Volunteers will also be needed for backstage roles if that is more your style.

For more on the offbeat auditions, don't stand still: Run by this site now for the information you need.