A Superheroes-Themed Night Is Swooping Into the Natural History Museum

What to Know "Superheroes" at NHM First Fridays

Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m.; cosplay is encouraged

Free for members; $20 non-members

Pondering our superpowers is often an act of pondering our potential superpowers, the sorts of super-strong, super-supple, super-sassy shows of strength, length, and confidence we wish we easily possessed.

But the truth is that people are in possession of so many notable noble qualities, the sorts of powers that bring joy, peace, and can-do to communities, homes, schools, and the wider world.

Celebrating superpowers, and the science that exists beyond the silver screen and comic book page, is one of the spunky themes of the Natural History Museum's final "First Friday" of 2023.

This is the series that pops up on the first Friday of the month from the start, or start-ish, of the year to around the start of summertime.

And the offbeat connective tissue for the 2023 "First Fridays" has been truly otherworldly: Fandom & Fantasy has been the fantastical focus, with dragons, wizards, and robots all receiving their own fascinating deep dives.

Now there is one more event to go, on June 2, and "Superheroes" are making a three-point landing at the Exposition Park museum.

A conversation featuring neuroscientist Dr. Yewande Pearse and author Joy Lin will consider "Superheroes and the Superpower of Science," a chat that will delve into "... the science of superheroes while learning about the science of the real world."

A bevy of musicians and DJ, opportunities to peruse some of the museum's collections, and a warm atmosphere created for superhero-inspired cosplay are some of the other highlights. (Though, of course, with cosplay you are invited to dress from the "Fantasy & Fandom" genre of your choice.)

A cosplay contest on the Nature Gardens Main Stage is always a favorite of attendees, whether they've arrived in a stellar costume or not.

And you say you're a Golden Apple aficionado? Stop by the Golden Apple Comic and Art Foundation table, which is located near the "dueling dinos" (also a favorite of anyone who knows the Natural History Museum).

Swoop in for your ticket soon, as the last "First Fridays" of the season is likely to be "super" (we said it) popular.