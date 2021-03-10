A Sweet Superbloom Is on at South Coast Botanic Garden

What to Know Palos Verdes Peninsula

Poppies, tulips, and daffodils are blooming

Advance reservations and face coverings are part of the destination's safety protocols

Winter doesn't arrive ahead winter's actual start, and fall doesn't stand tall, officially, before the autumnal equinox.

And summer? Even if it is hot prior to late June, we still wait for the solstice to officially welcome the sunniest season.

But spring has a much-embraced, oh-so-sung-about start that occurs a week or two early, each and every year.

It's when Daylight Saving Time commences, which isn't the official springboard of springtime, but, oh, can those brighter evenings make it feel like it.

That's happening in 2021 on March 14, which just happens to coincide with a colorful development at South Coast Botanic Garden: a superbloom.

The Palo Verdes Peninsula property is a cultivated experience, so this isn't the superbloom you may have seen at a wildflower-rich destination, like, say, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

You'll get to enjoy stunning spreads of single flowers, like tulips or daffodils, all popping in one place, which is a pretty plus of enjoying a garden-specific superbloom.

Adding to the lovely look of the tulips and daffodils around the 87-acre wonderland o' trees, shrubs, and flowers? Poppies, those orange-awesome signs of brighter days, are kicking off their colorful run.

"The official superbloom includes four newly planted areas including daffodils, tulips and paperwhites in the Amphitheater Lawn, a daffodil field in our Grass Garden, tulips in our new geometric planter beds near the entrance and poppies by the Trace sculpture in Phoebe’s Meadow," shared the garden team.

Some of the flowers appeared in February, but there are still so many sights to see as March proceeds.

And, yes, if you're wondering: Staffers specifically planted the aforementioned flowers to create that big bloom effect when the weather grew warmer.

Which it is slowly doing, with a few rainy days here and there. Need details on visiting?

You'll want to make an advance reservation and arrive with a mask.

Oh yes: And the visit-with-your-pooch days have returned to South Coast Botanic Garden, too, woof woof.