A ‘Tour de Chicken' Will Roll on Fried Chicken Day

What to Know National Fried Chicken Day is July 6

A "Tour de Chicken" will visit ten RE:Her restaurants, all to try the fried chicken specialties at the women-helmed businesses

RE:Her will spotlight special fried chicken dishes at these eateries; fans are encouraged to fashion their own fried chicken crawls

Zesty, piquant, crunchy, tender, incredibly dippable, pairable with every condiment ever invented, from chili sauces to fruit jams: Fried chicken is an enduring and appetizing wonderdish, a meal that can be made in so many ways and accompany all sorts of sides with aplomb.

To go in search of this savory superstar is to happily stoke your cravings, and if you've got a food-loving friend along for the ride? And that ride happens to be grandly dubbed El Gallo, meaning you'll be seeking fried chicken in an actual Chicken Car, or at least a vehicle with chicken-esque details?

It must be an especially special occasion. And, indeed, July 6 is that exact celebration for many fans of the timeless American classic: The sixth day of the seventh month is National Fried Chicken Day.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To spotlight several women-helmed eateries during the fried chicken festivity, Kim Prince of Hotville Chicken and Los Angeles Times reporter Jenn Harris will embark on a tasty "Tour de Chicken," calling upon several Regarding Her member restaurants.

The RE:Her restaurants all have their own tangy takes on fried chicken, and the Tour de Chicken will take on the tempting task of trying them all on the national food holiday.

First up on the route, at 10 in the morning?

It's Nine24 Kitchen in Manhattan Beach. The tour will roll up to Hotville Chicken at 12:45 p.m., and other favorites, like Lucky Bird, will be in the snacky centerstage at other points in the day.

You can find the tour schedule here, if you'd like to drop by one of the eateries while El Gallo is out front, or at least nearby, and find out more about that spot's spin on fried chicken, whether it is a stacked-high sandwich, nummy tenders, a hearty salad, or a traditional platter.

Also? If you snap a picture with El Gallo, then tag and share it, you may win a meal at a RE:Her restaurant.

Can't make any of the tour stops on July 6?

RE:Her was launched by nine restauranteurs in 2020 as a way of shining a spotlight on regional women-owned restaurants during the early days of the pandemic. A food festival soon followed, and other fundraisers, events, and happenings that continue to "support and empower" the communities behind these sublime spots.

The culinary organization has also become an important source of Southern California food knowledge, and a go-to for great recommendations, too.

So look for the fried chicken favorites, the ones enjoyed by the Tour de Chicken participants on July 6 as well as "stand-out favorites," to pop up on the RE:Her social pages in the days to come.

For all the Tour de Chicken details, start at RE:Her's Instagram now.