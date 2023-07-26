A trio of Disneyland eateries will soon offer ‘specialty cocktails'

What to Know Disneyland Parks announced on July 26 that Carnation Café, Café Orleans, and River Belle Terrace will soon offer beer, wine, and "specialty cocktails"

The new menu will be available starting Sept. 12, 2023

Blue Bayou, an eatery inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, has served Hurricane Cocktails, in addition to beer and wine, since 2021

Raising a spirited toast inside The Happiest Place on Earth?

For several years, such a notion was synonymous with Club 33, the members-only club located in New Orleans Square.

But change was on the wind in the spring of 2021 when Disneyland Park announced that Blue Bayou, the firefly-flickering restaurant located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction would begin to offer beer, wine, and Hurricane Cocktails, a famous libation that's long been associated with New Orleans.

Now three more restaurants will join the low-lit bastion of Monte Cristo sandwiches and rich gumbos in offering grown-up beverages, including wine and beer.

Disneyland Parks made the reveal in a July 26 announcement, accompanied by megaphone emoji: "Foodie News! Beginning Sept. 12, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace, and Café Orleans will introduce delish new offerings along with wine, beer, and specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages."

The megaphones are perfectly placed, as some Disneyland devotees have wondered in recent years if other dining destinations around the Anaheim theme park would join Blue Bayou by placing 21+ sips on their menus.

Adult libations are available at a number of locations around Disneyland Resort, including the Downtown Disney District, the Disneyland Resort hotels, and Disney California Adventure, which has both the long-established Wine Country Trattoria and the new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería, in addition to Carthay Circle Restaurant and Lounge.

The introduction of the new menu items at the three Disneyland Park restaurants will coincide with Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, which begins on Sept. 1.

As for where the eateries are located?

Carnation Café is on Main Street U.S.A., River Belle Terrace faces the Rivers of America, and Café Orleans is in the heart of New Orleans Square.