A Very Airy Mother's Day Soars at ‘MOMentum Place'

Our marvelous mothers?

Observing that they always have several things in the air is to recognize that they're forever busy, always on the go, and selflessly helping us out in numerous ways.

Finding a Mother's Day outing that fits a mom's impressive knack for keeping our lives aloft can be rather tricky, however.

So many special events happen close to the ground, or a table, or a picnic blanket, and while those offerings are often excellent, they don't quite soar or reach for the clouds in the way that our moms so often do.

Aerial performers, those twirling, spinning, pirouetting pros, are often found up in the air, working with long pieces of silk as they momentarily defy, or at least beautifully befuddle, gravity.

It's the sort of sweet and soaring spectacular we'd love to present, as a present, to mothers everywhere, on their special day in May, as an outdoor, spirit-lifting, sun-dappled delight.

And Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum will deliver on that promise of delight, as the Topanga Canyon-based company so often has over the last several decades.

For "MOMentum Place" will again enchant at the alfresco theater, treating those families seeking a more ethereal and airy expression of the holiday, which is happening on Sunday, May 8 in 2022.

The spirited stage show is a longstanding Mother's Day tradition at the woodsy destination, which frequently presents Shakespeare plays, musical shows, and classes for kids.

The 2 p.m. performance, which will take place in the venue's "rustic outdoor amphitheater," will include aerialists, dancers, jugglers, and circus performers, as well as musicians summoning soar-higher songs, the quirky compositions that will complement the action.

Prior to the afternoon extravaganza, there shall be brunch, from noon to 1:30 p.m., if your mother is the sort of bruncher who loves dining out in a wilder space, under and among some very old and noble trees.

The brunch is a separate ticket, keep in mind — it is $30 per person — while the 2 p.m. show is $35 in advance (for an adult) and $40 at the door. Students with identification can enjoy the fun for $15, while kids ages 12 and under will enter the storied space for $10.

Gussying up?

That may often be the recommendation on Mother's Day, but this setting is quite pastoral, so a casual ensemble is a-ok, and even suggested (including comfy shoes).

Arriving with a cushion to sit on? Also a wise move, and probably one your mom would suggest upon learning that the venue is an outdoor amphitheater.

It's a sweet and offbeat way to shower your mother with something magical on Mother's Day, a show that is lit by the sun, cooled by the breeze, and brimming with both merry motion and effervescent emotion.