A Vintage Car Show Will Lend a Paw to Pasadena Humane

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

400+ mint-condition autos will be on display at Lacy Park in San Marino; an adoption fair will be on the grounds, too

$30; kids ages 12 and under admitted free

Hounds enjoying a happy roll around town?

It's a common sight, for many of our canines do seem to love a car ride.

Maybe it is the fact that their adorable ears flap adorably in the breeze, or that there is the possibility of an ice cream treat should their human visit a drive-through, or the exciting prospect of stopping by the store with all the dog toys.

And if a bunch of beautiful cars happen to gather at Lacy Park in late August? They could be raising money for the dogs and other critters that are so heartwarmingly helped by Pasadena Humane, as well as the Rotary Club of San Marino.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For the San Marino Motor Classic does just that, all while giving lovers of vintage vroom-vroom machines plenty to admire at their own pace.

And we do mean "plenty" there, for "... over 400 mint-condition cars representing the best of American, Asian, and European automotive ingenuity" will be on well-polished display during the morning and early afternoon.

But before you circle these vibrant and well-cared-for vehicles, poring over every last high-shine detail, you'll surely want to call upon the Wiggle Waggle Wagon, where an adoption fair will be taking place.

Within and around the wagon? Oh our hearts: Honeys from the shelter will be there, waiting to snuggle with you, cuddle with you, and maybe even go home with you.

Look also for a bevy of food trucks, should you want to make a day out at the pretty and sizable park while also doing lunch, too.

Your $30 ticket helps the venerable animal center and its many programs, which have been aiding our furry and feathery and scaly friends for well over a century now. The Rotary Club of San Marino is also a beneficiary of the event.

Important to note?

If you buy your ticket online, it will be mailed to you, so do that soon. You can also stop by the Shelter Shop to purchase your entry, if you like. Find it at Pasadena Humane's headquarters, located at Raymond Avenue and Del Mar Boulevard in Pasadena.