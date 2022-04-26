A Vivacious Venice Art Walk Inspires, Gives Back

Springtime offers us a veritable bouquet of beautiful happenings, with many of them centering around Earth Month, admiring local art, and helping out those local organizations that help out so many locals.

It's a truly moving moment when all three of those ideas weave together into one multi-day, artist-awesome event, a fundraiser that brims with community togetherness, cool creative finds, and the sense that you're playing a part in a brighter future.

The Venice Family Clinic Art Walk & Auction has been creating that community spirit, and spotlighting a cavalcade of creative makers, for over four decades.

The event returned earlier in April with both a virtual component — people can bid online for a host of great pieces, with the money going to help the programs of the Venice Family Clinic — and an in-person dimension.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That be-there, see-the-art window is now open at the Art Walk Gallery, located at Santa Monica Place.

You're invited to swing by through May 1, all to admire the artworks submitted for the fundraising effort and learn more about the important roles the Venice Family Clinic plays, principally its vital "... mission to provide quality primary health care for people in need."

Pieces by Alexandra Grand, John Baldessari, and Gary Baseman are part of the 2022 line-up, with several other works available to bid on.

As for how Earth Month swirling through this sweet spectacular? An "afternoon of mass muraling" earlier in April saw lauded artists creating a host of biddable works, pieces themed to "sun, sand, surf and sky."

These marvelous "mini murals" have been donated to the clinic, and are now on view at the Santa Monica-based gallery through May 1.

There are over 200 works in all to peruse, ponder, and connect with, whether you choose to bid on one, two, or a few.

And supporting the Venice Family Clinic?

That can be done throughout the calendar, in many ways, if you're interested in donating or becoming a volunteer. Here's how you can play a vital role with this vital and venerable service.