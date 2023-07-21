A whimsical circus rocking holiday flair will arise in the Rose City

What to Know "Cirque Dreams Holidaze" at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Dec. 12, 2023

$42-$52

Some places approach the whole "Christmas in July" idea in an immediate way, presenting special screenings, delightful discounts, and other enjoy-it-now offerings that will vanish by the time the summer month has concluded.

But a few outfits take the longer view. Their spins on "Christmas in July" are not about what's happening now but rather what is to come when the holidays are in sparkly swing. That means on-sale ticket events, big announcements, and chances for people to plan their December diversions well in advance.

And there's one ho-ho-happening that will merrily somersault into the Pasadena Civic Auditorium two weeks before Christmas Eve. It's "Cirque Dream Holidaze," a touring show that weaves together music, clowning, the aerial arts, stage spectacle, and, in a twist, the twinkly touchstones of the yuletide.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Finding festive details in a cirque-style spectacular is a rarer things, of course. While these feat-filled shows often celebrate spirited and surreal themes, hearing carols parumping through the production is pretty unlikely.

But the name of the show calling upon the Rose City on Dec. 12 says it all: The "Holidaze" part of the event means that there shall be Christmas music and other moments that remind audience members of the season.

The show features "... a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, breath-catching acrobatics, and much more."

"An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' and 'Carol of the Bells.' Singers, dancers, penguins, toy soldiers, and reindeer invoke the dreams behind a child's eye on the most magical of nights.'

Tickets went on sale on Friday, July 21; prices range from $42 to $52.