A ‘Winter Wonderland' Flurries Into SkyPark at Santa's Village

What to Know Winter Wonderland 2023 at SkyPark at Santa's Village

Select dates through mid-March

Puppet shows, fanciful characters, ice skating, wintry treats, and sweet sights inspired by the season

Christmas-themed shops are open all year long and Christmas-inspired web sites continue to deliver the glittery goodies that their customers ask for, even in middle of a sweltering summer.

And does Christmas truly ever end at a particular Southern California mountain attraction that is synonymous with the sparkliest season?

Well, it does, yes, even as its snowy spirit flurries forward into the heart of winter.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We are, of course, singing the sweet praises of SkyPark at Santa's Village, the mid-century destination that looks as though it was plucked, fully and festively formed, from the North Pole.

It's a spot that keeps the yuletide spunkiness strong throughout much of the calendar, thanks to the fact that so much of it retains its Christmassy character all year long.

But when Christmas finally and officially concludes, the wintry whimsy begins.

A Winter Wonderland is now open at the Lake Arrowhead-close gem, and while it doesn't boast all of the peppermint-scented touchstones you might see in December, you will find a cadre of cute North Woods characters, ice skating, and hot cocoa, too.

The Snow Quest scavenger hunt is another centerpiece of the fun, which will summon frosty smiles, on select dates, through the middle of March.

And will Jack Frost be among the fairy tale figures you'll spy around the pine-y property? The impish icon will be, which is no surprise, given his status as one of the colder season's MVPs.

Coldness may play a part in your visit: The high-elevation area has been getting snow as January deepens, and getting a sense of the weather before you head up the mountain, and if any precipitation is prompting closures, is a must, as is checking the road conditions.

Here's more securing a SkyPark at Santa's Village ticket and the destination's many outdoor offerings, as well as the winningly wintry family fun that is woven throughout its schedule.