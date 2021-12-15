The Broad

A Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrored Room Will Reopen in 2022

The artist's popular installation will again delight visitors to The Broad early in the new year; visiting is free, and advance reservations are required.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Tickets will be released for Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirror Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away" at 10 a.m. PDT on Dec. 22, 2021
  • Jan. 5, 2022 is the re-opening day of The Broad's popular installation
  • Free; advance reservations required

We exist within the universe — no spoiler alert required ahead of that statement, surely — but experiencing a spectacular, stars-all-around, super-ethereal universe-y moment doesn't happen all that often here on terra firma.

But art lovers know of a place where you can meet that moment, instantly, by stepping inside an artwork awash in twinkly "stars," sources of light that sparkle in just about every direction.

It's Yayoi Kusama's acclaimed "Infinity Mirror Room — The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away," a 2013 installation that's dazzled thousands of visitors, one or two guests at a time, over the last several years.

The artwork, a celebrated centerpiece of The Broad in downtown Los Angeles, shuttered in early 2020, with the first pandemic closures, but it will reopen on Jan. 5, 2022.

A few things to know: Visiting The Broad, and the Infinity Mirrored Room, remains free, but advance reservations are required.

The first batch of reservations for the Infinity Mirrored Room will open online on Dec. 22, 2021, and you'll be able to book a spot from Jan. 5 through 30, 2022; more slots will be available in the coming weeks and months.

And once you've been enfolded by the universe-ethereal experience, and you depart the room feeling simultaneously dazzled, uplifted, and mystified in the best, mystery-deep sense?

You're welcome to visit all of the other wonders found around the museum, including another Yayoi Kusama piece, "Longing for Eternity," which is found on the third floor.

The Broad
