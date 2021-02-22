A Yummy Shawarma Pop-up Is Headed for Yamashiro

What to Know Presented by Off the Menu

Monday, Feb. 22 from 5-10 p.m.

$15 Wagyu Beef Shawarma (to-go or outdoor dining)

We celebrate so many savory classics that are a) meaty and b) hand-hold-able (thanks to an outer encasing of bread and c) topped with a line-up of lively add-ons, it's true.

But cuisine classics, including the wide variety of sandwich-type dishes from around the planet, are in large part beloved because chefs can always add their own spin without diminishing the meal's starry central character.

Look to the shawarma, a pita-wrapped, beautifully spiced icon of many Middle Eastern menus. You can include extra onions, less parsley, or a host of different ingredients, and it still keeps its distinct and spectacular shawarma-ness.

Which means that a pop-up devoted to this delicious dish, from a pro chef, will intrigue those shawarma mavens who are forever on the look-out for fresh ways to enjoy their ultimate favorite.

Here's one flavorful route to discovering a new take on the quintessential eat: Stop by Yamashiro Restaurant in Hollywood on the evening of Feb. 22 for BBQ pitmaster Avi Yalin's Wagyu-centered shawarma.

The one-night-only pop-up, presented by Off the Menu, will feature a "... wagyu beef shawarma topped with tomato, onion, parsley, tahini, and amba wrapped in freshly baked pita."

Get it to-go or enjoy it on the outdoor patio from 5 to 10 o'clock.

If you dine outdoors at the hilltop eatery, the team behind the pop-up recommend a bottle of Stella Artois for $7 or a $10 Beam Suntory Tres Generaciones tequila cocktail.

There's a way to savor a complimentary shawarma, too, if you're just signing up as a new member of Off the Menu. Find your code to get your freebie here, and find more information now.