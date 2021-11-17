Abraca-Thanksgiving: Buy a Magic Castle Feast, Snag a Pass

What to Know Order a Magic Castle Thanksgiving feast to go, and receive a pass to the private club (good for up to six people); good through Jan. 31, 2022

Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, and picked up on Nov. 24 between noon and 4 p.m.

$275 for 3 to 4 people or $400 for 7 to 8 people; turkey or ham, gravy, cranberry, two sides, and pie

Tables?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

You could say they're something of a requirement for both a big meal and big magic.

A major meal, of course, needs a flat and roomy surface, if a number of dishes are involved, and plenty of spots for the requisite flatware, glasses, and such.

As for the art of magic?

An illusionist will require a table for classic tablecloth tricks, and any close-up magician looking to dramatically fan a deck of cards could certainly use a tabletop.

So it is accurate, and more than a little abracadabra-ish, to say that the Magic Castle is the sort of place that understands table-based razzamatazz.

With that in mind, Executive Chef Alex Arietta and the culinary magicians of the Magic Castle are cooking a classic Thanksgiving feast for people to enjoy at home, as part of the destination's just re-launched "Dine & Delight" service.

You can order the meal for 3 to 4 people, for $275, or 7 to 8 people, for $400.

As for what's included?

You'll receive a "... (c)hoice of herb-brined turkey or maple-glazed ham served with fennel & Granny Smith apple stuffing, garlic confit mashed potatoes, honey-glazed brussels sprouts, gravy, cranberry sauce and choice of pie (pecan, apple, pumpkin)," says the team behind this take-home dinner.

Now you see it, now you don't... want to wait too long before ordering: You'll need to place your order with the Magic Castle by 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, and the pick-up window is from noon to 4 o'clock on Nov. 24 (that's the day before Thanksgiving).

But like any amazing illusion, there's another twist to this tantalizing offer: People who order the Thanksgiving meal will receive a pass to the private club, one that allow up to six people entry.

That's certainly worth a round of astonished applause, as the Magic Castle is known for its hard-to-obtain entry (unless you're a member or know a member).

You'll need to use the pass by the end of January 2022, so do plan on your evening at the mysterious Tinseltown landmark before the year ends, or not long after the new one begins.

Good to know? You can order a la carte dishes, too, but to snag that sweet Magic Castle pass, you'll need to purchase the full Thanksgiving meal.

Find all of the essential details at the Magic Castle site, and start to decide how you'll decorate your Thanksgiving table, once you've dished up all of the delights from the enchanted attraction.

Will you place playing cards next to ever plate? A top hat in the middle? A few balls and cups along the buffet?

Magic Castle mavens, this could be an at-home Thanksgiving to remember. Tasty vittles cooked at the castle, with the promise of a night out, courtesy of the entry pass, soon to come.