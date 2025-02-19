Movies

The Academy Museum celebrates the Oscar nominees with screenings, talks, more

Behind-the-scenes bliss: Get to know the creative worlds of the acclaimed movies ahead of the big show.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

What to Know

  • 2025 Oscar Nominee Spotlights
  • Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
  • Feb. 21-March 1, 2025
  • Enjoy panel discussions, screenings, displays, and more
  • 6067 Wilshire Boulevard
  • The 97th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 2

Being the mostest, bestest, and ultimate up-on-everything movie lover at your Academy Awards watch party?

You can absolutely go for the brass ring here, if you choose, or perhaps "golden popcorn bucket" is more appropriate.

But you should burnish your knowledge about "The Brutalist" and get in the know about "A Complete Unknown" ahead of the March 2 ceremony, at least if you hope to be designated as the Top Film Smartie at whatever cinema-loving celebration you attend.

How to go the distance in deepening your understanding of this year's nominated films? By attending the Oscar Nominee Spotlights at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Starting Feb. 21, and right up through Oscar Eve — that's March 1, the day ahead of the ceremony — the Miracle Mile-based museum will fête the films going for the storied statues March 2.

The schedule is humming like a well-oiled plot: Live panel conversations, short film screenings, and a display of production items in the Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby are all on the full-to-brimming roster.

Some highlights include the "Breaking the Oscars Ceiling: Casting Directors" discussion Feb. 21, a discussion focusing on "Documentary Feature Films" Feb. 23, and a Feb. 27 panel featuring producers of the Best Picture nominees.

Even if you feel as though you've heard some of the biggest stories about the making of the current class of nominees, you'll come away well-anecdoted with a few fresh perspectives.

And fresh perspectives can give you a fresh approach when rewatching the films or planning your first viewing, if you're catching up ahead of the Academy Awards.

The full schedule is live on the Academy Awards site; get the essential details regarding tickets, prices, how to attend, times, dates, and all of the movie-licious magic involved in this illustrious, inside-the-Industry series.

