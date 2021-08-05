Academy Museum Tickets Go on Sale to the General Public

What to Know Timed tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 5

The museum, located at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, opens Sept. 30, 2021

$25 adults, $19 seniors, $15 college students, children 17 and under are free, as are members

There are many ways to buy a movie ticket to a buzzy, hot-hot, have-to-see-it-opening-weekend film.

You can go online. You can swing by the box office days in advance. Or you can take your chances, and show at the cinema on opening day, to see if any seats are still available.

In short? Film goers are seasoned pros at purchasing a spot in order to savor some cinematic magic.

But what if that cinematic magic swirled through a multi-story, exhibit-packed museum, one that's been years in the works, and the grand opening was just weeks away?

There's just one answer for that: You'd need to go to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures site, starting on Thursday, Aug. 5, to secure your ticket.

For that's the day that tickets go on sale to the general public, a day that is just weeks away from the institution's Sept. 30, 2021 debut.

Prices start at $25 for an adult, and any youth who is 17 or under? They'll be admitted for free.

A celebration of animation icon Hayao Miyazaki? Such joy: That's one of the inaugural shows at the Academy Museum, while "Stories of Cinema 1," in the Spielberg Family Gallery, the ultra-cool "Backdrop: An Invisible Art," and other celluloid-strong exhibits will keep movie mavens engaged.

Oh yes, and if you're an Oscars aficionado? There's a whole experience devoted to the awards, one that "... simulate(s) the excitement of walking onstage at the Dolby Theatre."

Have your acceptance speech already tucked inside your pocket? You do? Excellent. Do note that this special extra has its own $15 ticket, which will need to be purchased in addition to your entry to the museum.

To explore the museum from home, including its picturesque upper deck, the one with the sweeping views in the direction of Hollywood, a city that's very much woven through everything inside, and its capacious, orb-like Geffen Theatre, visit the Academy Museum's online home now.