Adorable, Adoptable SoCal Fidos to Play the Puppy Bowl

Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. Pacific

Previously adopted alums from the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace will win hearts in a tailgate-themed segment

Bandit, an adoptable cutie at Rancho Santa Fe's Helen Woodward Animal Center, will gamely participate in the bowl

It's human nature to want to root for the hometown team, the athlete from your neighborhood, and the sports star who grew up near the region where you were raised.

But human nature grows even gushier when local dogs are involved in the national spotlight, especially a spotlight that involves plush footballs, a cozy replica of a playing field, and all of the touchstones of Super Bowl Sunday.

We are, of course, trotting in the direction of one of the most famous Fido February events, Puppy Bowl.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Always "played" on Super Bowl Sunday, Puppy Bowl features several snuggly tail-waggers romping, frolicking, and carrying toy footballs in their mouths.

Sometimes there is some nuzzling, sitting, and scratching of ears, too, but each Puppy Bowl player's style is truly magnificent and worthy of praise.

Heart-tugging tails, er, tales, and hounds searching for their forever homes, are two enduring themes of this enduring televised special.

So are you ready to root on the California canines appearing in Puppy Bowl XVII, which will wag its tail on Animal Planet and disovery+?

Get stoked, lovers of Lassies and Laddies with LA cred: Alumni of the adoption program at the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, the happy hub of animal love in Playa Vista, will appear in a tailgate segment helmed by Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, the 2021 hosts of Puppy Bowl.

Victoria, Duncan, Mr. Snuggles, and Merryweather will all join the joyful happenings presented during the piece, so be sure to tune in for the tender-hearted goings-on.

But more alum-awesomeness is to come: Java will bring furry charm to a "Pup Close and Personal" short featuring actor Kristen Bell.

And there are more Golden State sweethearts in the mix: Bandit, a handsome pooch up for adoption at Rancho Santa Fe's Helen Woodward Animal Center, will be a "comPETitor" in Puppy Bowl XVII.

Of course, we're rooting for all of the sweet-snouted cuties taking to the field, whatever city or state they hail from.

But for people who've adopted their lovebugs at the Wallis Annenberg Petspace or the Helen Woodward Animal Center, the Feb. 7 barker of a bowl is sure to have some special SoCal significance.

Rooting for the home team? It's tradition. Rooting for pups associated with places that help out critters in so many ways? Consider our heartstrings tugged.