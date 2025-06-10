This adorable Children's Garden is a peaceful and playful gem

There've been a few changes at The Huntington, like its nifty new logo with that center "jewel" in the middle of the H and the reopening of the elegant Rose Garden Tea Room following a major renovation a few years back.

But one of the enduring jewels of the San Marino destination, and a true rose in the landmark's garden of offerings, is the charming Children's Garden, which is located on the northerly side of the spacious property.

It's true that The Huntington offers many events created specifically for adults, but this pretty plot is just for the youngsters and their grown-ups. Call it a leafy and lovely location made for frolicking, imagining, and letting off a little steam, too.

And with schools adjourning for the summer, the petite and play-oriented location will welcome families in search of a little whimsical respite.

That whimsy comes courtesy of "a tunnel illuminated by prism-refracted sunlight" and a host of "interactive sculptures," as well as intriguing "water features" like a whirlpool and fog.

Pebbles that have a musical side are also among the ear-catching draws of the delightful garden.

As for the flora upping the area's kid-please-a-bility? Look for a few carnivorous plants, which boast a large fandom among aspiring horticulturists, and topiary animals.

There's no separate admission required to enter The Huntington's Children's Garden, but admission to the main gate is a must, and if it is a weekend or holiday, you'll want a reservation, too.

And while the garden does offer adults plenty of alfresco happenings, kids, too, have workshops and glad-hearted goings-on.

Start here to learn about what's afoot at The Huntington, from the Explorers Camp to the Weekend Discovery Art Carts.