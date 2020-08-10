Adorable ‘Critter Olympics' Will Aww-up Our August

What to Know Helen Woodward Animal Center's Facebook page

Bearded dragon sailing, mini horse dressage, orphan dog swimming

Through Aug. 29

So you've verbally play-by-play'd your kitten frolicking with a ribbon, even though the room you both sat in held no people?

And you say you've called a few goals on behalf of your dog, even if her favorite ball got stuck under the couch a couple of times?

Then you know the light-hearted joys of framing your favorite furry friend as an ultimate sports hero.

Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe digs that, too. And the center is taking that cute concept even furrier, we mean further, with the multi-day, super-squeeful Critter Olympics.

The 2020 Olympics were postponed due to the pandemic, and the rescue-plus destination wanted to treat those people who love athletics and animals to some spirit-raising fun online.

And online fun? Yep, it often means animals doing adorable things. And if they're in Olympics-style competition, created just for them? The grins only grow.

"Since the pandemic began, the staffers at Helen Woodward Animal Center have been witness to the amazing ways in which animals lift spirits and lighten hearts," the center shared in a statement.

"In early March, the animal welfare organization dedicated to the loving and healing power of furry friends was one of the first in the country to begin daily live-streaming of cute critters for kids and adults stuck at home during quarantine."

That streaming continues with the Critter Olympics, and there are some great "comPETitions" to catch in the days to come.

A Sailing Showdown among the Humane Education bearded dragons will be the event stealing our hearts on Aug. 11, while a Swimming Competition featuring orphan pups dog-paddles on Aug. 13.

And hold onto your manes: A Dressage Competition, with a miniature horse and a miniature donkey, will hoof around on Aug. 24.

Find the schedule here, and more about the Critter Olympics. The on-screen sweetness can be seen on the Helen Woodward Animal Center Facebook page through Aug. 29, 2020.