An adorable ode to the Golden Gate Bridge is part of a kid-cute ‘Campout'

What to Know "Kidspace Campout"

Kidspace Children's Museum

Pasadena (near Rose Bowl Stadium)

The limited-time experiences began May 23, 2025

A chance to "fish" in a blue sand lake and trike across a tiny Golden Gate Bridge are part of the annual Kidspace adventure, which finds its inspiration in classic summer road-tripping

The Golden Gate Bridge is just under seven hours from Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena when driving, and longer when you're pedaling your way between Southern California and the San Francisco landmark.

But there's a smaller "Golden" span in the Crown City, a playful pop-up adventure created just for kids to roll their trikes across.

You can view this tinier bridge at Kidspace Children's Museum starting May 23 when the "Kidspace Campout" makes its road-tripping return.

The annual offering finds its uplifting inspiration in warm-weather vacations, the on-the-go fun times that are synonymous with summertime exploration.

Joining the mini Golden Gate on the grounds of the Pasadena children's museum, which is near Rose Bowl Stadium?

The "Winding Willow Lake & Fish Market," which gives tots the chance to cast a line in a lake made from blue sand, and a colorful "Craft Cabin," a spot devoted to the nostalgic handicrafts of yore.

There's even a "car wash" area for those trike riders who want their wheels looking spiffy before they pedal over the bridge and through short tunnels.

Friday evenings will feature the "Campfire Music Sunset Series," too, which will include live music and opportunities to dance.

"We've designed 'Campout' as a celebration of the great American summer," said Kidspace CEO Lisa Clements.

"It's a season full of family connection, curiosity, and laughter — and Kidspace is the perfect place to make those family memories together."

You'll want to secure your admission before heading to the Brookside Park Museum, especially if you hope to visit on a weekend day.

Feeling "Golden" about this cute way to enjoy the promise of the open road with your youngster, all while moving about a popular Pasadena museum?

It's time to "Campout" at Kidspace Children's Museum, an around-the-calendar treasure that turns up the adventure-sweet fun times when the summer season arrives.