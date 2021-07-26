Adorable Piglets Just Made Their OC Fair ‘Pig Cam' Debut

What to Know OC Fair in Costa Mesa; through Aug. 15 (select dates)

Advance reservation is required; no tickets will be sold at the gate

The fair's famous Pig Cam can be viewed for free online

When the OC Fair went fully virtual in 2020, a number of fans were already fully familiar with the Costa Mesa event's online charms.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

After all, the county fair's famous "Pig Cam" had been a watch-from-home favorite for several years, giving pig-obsessed people around Southern California, and far beyond, plenty of squeal-based thrills.

And while the month-long spectacular has returned to an in-person happening in 2021, the popular live cam remains both virtual and free, meaning you can commune with the porcine residents of Centennial Farm, the fair's agricultural area, any time you like, from wherever you wish.

And here is something that has pure squeal-ability: A caboodle of young piglets were born on July 20 at the farm.

With no time (or squeals) wasted, they just made their darling Pig Cam debut as the final week of July 2021 began.

If you'd checked out Pig Cam around the opening of the 2021 OC Fair (which was on July 16), you likely saw some handsome adult pigs hanging around the airy pen, but no youngsters were in sight.

But as is summer tradition, several curly-tailed babies made their anticipated appearance, to the coos, awws, and squees of fans viewing from home or afar.

And, yes, from a nearby vantage point at Centennial Farm.

If you do intend to see these busy bambinos from an up-close spot, keep in mind that you'll need to secure an advance ticket to the fair.

No tickets will be sold at the gate, and days are selling out ahead of time, especially Saturdays and Sundays.

There's more curly-tail'd cuteness to come: More piglets are expected to make their fair debut as July begins to wind down, so keep the Cam close, pig peeps, to see what the squeal is.