AFI’s Stay-at-Home Movie Club Unites Film Fans

You find the chosen film on a streaming service (either free or paid), then join the conversation or find out more at the AFI Movie Club site

April 3's film is "Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."

Smiling at your cat? Your kid? In the mirror, every time you enter your bathroom?

Plenty of online tip lists are suggesting we keep our spirits high in these #SaferatHome times, by sharing a laugh on a phone call with a friend, watching some cute videos, or telling jokes to your tots.

The American Film Institute wants to help us find, if not the humor in this challenging time, then a few moments where we can feel uplifted, and even lighter-of-heart.

To help us in this somewhat quirky quest?

There is the AFI Movie Club, a daily must-do for those who love moving pictures, including those films that appear on AFI's celebrated "100 Years... 100 Laughs" best-of list.

Here's how the club works: A film is chosen each day, with suggestions as to where to find that film on various streaming services so you can watch at home. (Indeed, this is a watch-at-home venture, as theaters are temporarily shuttered in the face of COVID-19 and we are keeping close to home.)

The film-fun focus? "Movies to Watch Together While We're Apart."

Once you watch the movie, you can "join the conversation" via the #AFIMovieClub hashtag.

Finding background, information, and intriguing resources about the film-of-the-day can also happen at the AFI Movie Club site.

The film pick for April 3? It's Stanley Kubrick's masterful and sardonic "Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb."

Videos featuring Robert De Niro announcing the Kubrick film, as well as Robin Williams reminiscing about the satiric gem, are up on the club's site.

The stirring message from the cinematic outfit? "We hope the AFI Movie Club brings some inspiration and entertainment during this time when it’s needed more than ever."

Have you been watching plenty of films but still longing to connect with other cinema lovers? Consider this an easy-to-do doorway into that world.