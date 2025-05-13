Food & Drink

After 1-year hiatus, McDonald's revives beloved Happy Meal collaboration

The Happy Meals were first offered by the fast food giant in 2023.

By NBC Chicago Staff

After launching a Happy Meals collaboration two years ago that swept across the nation, McDonald's is reviving the offering this spring.

The Chicago-based fast food chain announced Tuesday that it will once again be collaborating with Squishmallows, a popular stuffed animal brand, in a Happy Meal beginning this week.

This year's promotion offers customers one of 12 Squishmallows with each Happy Meal purchase, including Halley, a brand-new intergalactic Axolotl, according to a press release.

Each Squishmallow included in the Happy Meal will include a character hang tag, which includes information about each stuffed animal while also offering a code to scan for an interactive game.

Fans anxious to get their hands on one of the dozen Squishmallows offered are encouraged to head to their local McDonald's soon, with the offer only in place while supplies last.

