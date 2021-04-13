After 20 Months, the Curtain Will Rise at The Ahmanson

By Alysia Gray Painter

Time?

Its passage can seem especially long, dramatic, and thrill-filled when presented within the framework of a moving and/or merry musical.

The moment before the lovers you've been rooting for embrace for the first time? It can be an eternity. The instant before our hero breaks into the rousing final number, the one that sums up all of his trials and triumphs? Gripping the arms of your chair isn't out of the question.

But surely no aficionado of the Ahmanson Theatre, Southern California's ultimate spot for seeing major, on-the-road musicals for well over a half century, thought they'd pause for 20 months before again taking their seat at the spacious and regal downtown venue.

Twenty months, though, shall have passed when the curtain again goes up at the famous stage. For the Center Theatre Group, the company behind the Ahmanson, announced on April 13 that live, in-person performances will resume on the final day of November 2021.

And starting things off with a rousing "bah" and "humbug"? Ebenezer Scrooge, and the players of "A Christmas Carol," will step into the famous footlights on Nov. 30.

"It feels like ages ago that theatres across the world went dark and, in many ways, it has been," said Center Theatre Group Artistic Director Michael Ritchie.

"But, with vaccination rates going up, infection rates falling, and all of us cautiously returning to museums, movie theaters, restaurants and even stadiums, we can finally see the moment when the curtain will rise again at the Ahmanson."

Find out more at the Center Theatre Group site now, and take a look at the productions you can expect to see at the treasured DTLA destination.

