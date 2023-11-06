All aboard: Tickets for Irvine Park Railroad's Christmas Train are going on sale

What to Know Christmas Train at Irvine Park Railroad

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6

Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, 2023; Santa's Village, near the train, offers several seasonal activities

It can be easy to see a train in the distance and to hear it, too. Often there are a few whistles, all to let you know to prepare to board.

And one popular train is sounding its whistle as the first full week of November begins: It's the Irvine Park Railroad Christmas Train, a popular attraction that choo-choos over a merry month each year.

But arriving at the Orange destination without booking your ticket ahead of time would be akin to Santa's flying out on Christmas Eve without checking his list once, then twice.

For reservations are a must when it comes to this cute adventure, a twinkly, memory-making turn around the kid-cute tracks at Irvine Regional Park.

So best be like Rudolph and "fly" to this site for your ticket; admission goes one sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.

In addition to the Christmas Train and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Irvine Park Railroad's adorable Santa Village is full of family-ready activities, with Ice Fishing, Cookie Decorating, Blizzard Ball, and other sweet doings afoot.

There are fa-la-la-ish photo opportunities, too, meaning many visitors arrive wearing their holiday finery, or at least the sort of colorful clothing that fits the mood of the season.

For details on the train, Santa's Village, and all things merry and bright at Irvine Park Railroad, choo-choo by this site now.