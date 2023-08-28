‘Allan the Amorphophallus' prompts curious fans to queue for a quick sniff

What to Know A rare Corpse Flower began to bloom at The Huntington on Sunday, Aug. 27

You can watch a live stream or visit the smelly specimen in person (but the flower won't be open for more than a day or two; check social media for updates)

Viewing is included with your admission

Warm summertime love can cool so quickly, or so the poets tell us, and sunny days have a way of fading away as August ends.

And if you are a rare and regal specimen, the sort of hard-to-find flower that has people forming queues outside whatever conservatory you happen to be blooming within?

Your remarkable run will also be brief, and last only a couple of days at most.

We are, of course, speaking in purple terms about the latest Corpse Flower to find a home at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

'Allan the Amorphophallus' — all of the Corpse Flowers at the San Marino landmark are bestowed with their own majestic monikers, with some paying homage to the stinky nature of the blossom — is now open, meaning you'll want to swing by in swift order if you want a whiffy sniff.

Oh yes: Corpse Flowers are synonymous with a smell that is distinctly unflowery if you catch our nose-testing drift.

If you can't make it to The Huntington on Monday, Aug. 28 to admire Allan in all of his frilly and foul splendor, you can watch the live stream.

Will this impressively tall superstar still be blooming on Aug. 29 or even beyond? A Corpse Flower follows its own schedule, so you'll want to check social media before rounding up your sniff-seeking squad.

No extra ticket is required: You can commune with this quirky visitor simply by securing your Huntington admission (but do prepare to join the queue once you reach The Conservatory; hats are recommended given the heat).