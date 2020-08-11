Amazon Prime Video Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

What to Know Aug. 11-14

100 codes will be given out at 8 a.m. each day, good for a specially created confection at a local ice cream shop

Gelataria Uli, Coolhaus, and Wanderlust Creamery have created goodies that are themed to some Amazon Prime Video Emmy nominees

Thinking about ice cream at breakfast?

It's the stuff of comedy routines, humorous novels, and, quite often, actual daily life.

We added "actual daily life" there because sometimes people really do have a scoop of something sweet not long after the sun has risen, even if professional wits like to paint the topic as outlandish.

And thinking about ice cream before you've dressed for the day will be the focus of those locals who'd love to score a freebie from a trio of top-notch Los Angeles scoop shops.

For Amazon Prime Video has teamed up with dineL.A. to host an ice cream giveaway from Aug. 11 through 14, 2020, all to highlight a number of Emmy nominees.

The Aug. 11 treat from "Coolhaus" put the spotlight on the series "Carnival Row," and, you bet, the 100 free goodies were "sold out" in a jiffy.

But you still have time to nab a goodie from Gelataria Uli, Coolhaus, and Wanderlust Creamery.

The scoop?

"Each morning beginning at 8:00 a.m., ice cream fans can visit ForYourCravings.com to receive a special redemption code for one of that day’s 100 scoops along with an assigned time slot for pickup between 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.," is how it all works.

That's right. One hundred scoops will be given away each day, and the window to secure your code opens at 8 in the morning. Meaning that, yes, you'll be thinking about ice cream around breakfast time.

The Southern California shops and highlighted shows coming up during this cold 'n creamy campaign?

Gelataria Uli on West Third will have a confection themed to "Modern Love" on Aug. 12, Coolhaus in Culver City will salute "The Boys" on Aug. 13, and Wanderlust Creamery on West Third will give away "A Marvelous Masterpiece" in honor of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Aug. 14.

The flavors and toppings of each freebie are revealed in full and luscious detail on the For Your Cravings site.

Peach sorbet, rainbow sprinkles, and lemon-scented sugar cookies are all making cameos along the way, but do read up on the day's pick before trying for one of the sought-after codes.

Some August-potent heat is on the way, which means a free and frosty dessert is in order.

Find out how to get yours now, and remember: Dreaming of ice cream at breakfast may actually net you complimentary ice cream later in the day, if you act fast.