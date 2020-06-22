Amur Leopard Cubs Make Their San Diego Zoo Debut

Diapers, cribs, mobiles, rocking chairs?

The pair of Amur leopard cubs born at the San Diego Zoo on April 26 do not require any of the items a human baby needs.

And yet?

The longing to coo and cuddle the cats, a duo that just made their official public debut with the June 20 reopening of the zoo, remains high, as is our wish to know all about them, and how big they'll grow, and what they're like, and, oh, everything.

In short? These fresh photos of the frolicsome felines are giving us all the happy emotions.

The cuteness of these new pictures, shared by the zoo on June 22, is truly colossal, but even bigger is this fact: The Amur leopard is endangered, meaning the arrival of these little ones is most welcome news, indeed.

Learn more about the cubs, and their lives with their mother Satka, now.