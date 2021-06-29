An ‘Alice in Wonderland' Pop-up Hops for LA

What to Know The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

$45; includes two beverages and an "Eat Me" cake

Opens in October; location to be revealed soon

Coming across a rabbit hole on your path may be a fairly uncommon occurrence, and seeing an actual White Rabbit, wearing a waistcoat and checking a pocketwatch, seems even more unlikely.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

But if your ability to attract odd characters, magical moments, and the sorts of surreal encounters only found in a fairy tale is strong, you may just come across a few fantastical figures in the fall of 2021.

For The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is checking its pocketwatch and slipping into the nearest rabbit hole, all to travel to Los Angeles for an adult-focused festivity.

The cocktail-cool pop-up originated in Sydney, so, for sure, the rabbit hole between California and Australia will be especially long.

But travel it, the "Alice" team will, all to deliver fanciful sips, costume-quirky opportunities, and more to Southern California grown-ups who've always adored the world of the Cheshire Cat, the Queen of Hearts, and The Mad Hatter, too.

Your $45 ticket includes a pair of "bespoke" libations and a cake that says, you guessed it, "Eat Me."

The colorful, picture-ready experience is from the same team behind "The Wizard's Den" and "Beyond Cinema," two other whimsical happenings, adult adventures that combined storybook cred with cocktails, socializing, and sublime snacking, too.

The location for the fiction-inspired fun hasn't yet been revealed, so stay tuned, for the map to this rabbit hole will soon be revealed.