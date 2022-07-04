An ‘American Flag of Flowers' Is Abloom in Carlsbad

What to Know The Flower Fields in Carlsbad

The multi-acre property is open to the public from March 1 through Mother's Day each year

An aerial photo of a giant American flag, filled with colorful petunias, was shared on social media on Monday, July 4; the flag may be viewed from a distance through "the second week in July"

The Flower Fields of Carlsbad Ranch is famously associated with a warm holiday, one that is full of bright hues and flowery flair: Mother's Day.

The reason the ethereal attraction has become synonymous with the May occasion is two-fold: Plenty of families like to visit the rows (and rows and rows) of the ultra-saturated Giant Tecolote Ranuculus flowers with their moms and grandmothers as a way to celebrate the holiday, but also?

The second Sunday in May is the traditional final day of the popular destination's season.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But the verdant, hill-lovely location has more gifts to give later in the calendar, and while we can't visit The Flower Fields — the official reopening date is set for March 1, 2023 — we can admire what is now growing there from afar.

And in one large swath of the attraction? There's an "American Flag of Flowers," a dazzling display filled with thousands of red, white, and blue petunias.

This large-scale presentation measures 300 feet by 170 feet, and can be viewed from Palomar Airport Road, outside of the attraction.

Or you can view the display from home, or wherever you are, on the flowery landmark's social feeds.

The American Flag of Flowers should remain in bloom through the second week of July, the attraction shared.

It's a stirring sight, one created from blossoms, soil, sunlight, and the hard work of talented gardeners and designers.

For more on the world-famous Flower Fields, and what they're growing beyond their busy spring season, visit the location's official site now.