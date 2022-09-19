An ‘Autumn'-Inspired Festivity Flowers at a Pasadena Garden

What to Know Autumn in the Garden at Arlington Garden

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; guests may enjoy live music, tasty dumplings, and beverages for purchase

Tickets start at $55

Every day is an ethereal and uplifting day at Arlington Garden in Pasadena.

The pretty three-acre plot, which sits at the northwest corner of Pasadena Avenue and Arlington Drive, is a leafy idyll just north of the Pasadena-South Pasadena border, a water-wise wonder that's faithfully tended to by a team of dedicated volunteers, all year long.

But when a garden doesn't require admission but does need a lot of love throughout the seasons, a festive fundraiser is in order, the sort of event that will help support the location's mission, upkeep, and future.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Good news: Such a fundraiser shall flower on the first Sunday of fall, giving fans of Arlington Garden a golden afternoon of music, bites, and nature-nice enjoyment.

It's Autumn in the Garden, "a fun and relaxing evening of music, socializing, and delicious food and drink in this special regenerative garden," and it will take pretty place on Sunday, Sept. 25.

True, Arlington Garden is a free-to-enter expanse, but you'll need to secure your ticket to the fundraiser. Those start at $55, and, you bet, the money will go back into the garden.

The entertainment during the afternoon-into-evening event will include appearances by "Photay & Carlos Niño & Diego Gaeta, Barbarelle, and Frosty curated by Floating and dublab."

Tasty bites from Dina's Dumpling are included with your ticket, while beverages will be available for purchase.

And if you'd like to arrive early for the VIP event? There is a ticket for that, too, and the knowledge that you'll be present to honor those locals who give back to this garden, which is a year-round gift to the community.

The water-wise garden, by the by, is home to the Yoko Ono Wishing Trees, so do make time to read some of the fluttering wishes and hopes before adding your own.

Autumn in the Garden is Arlington Garden's sole fundraiser, making every ticket sold especially meaningful and important to the location's continuing care and enduring vibrancy.