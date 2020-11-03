An ‘Election Day Puppet Palooza' Is Delivering Smiles

What to Know Nov. 3, 2020

Youtube

Lively videos, sweet songs, and more goodies that are all free to see

Smiles? Laughs? Warm feelings? High hopes?

Some would argue that Election Day, an occasion that can produce emotions of extreme intensity, can be light on such things.

And yet it is a tremendously important time of looking forward, of casting our ballots and raising our voices, and, when we can, finding a little levity along the way.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has seen a number of elections come and go over the years.

It can trace its sweet story back to the early 1950s, and while its famous puppets, the playful designs of its iconic namesake, never worked the polls, they've continued to bring delight to Southern California families over the decades.

As they will again on Nov. 3, 2020, thanks to the Bob Baker Election Day Puppet Palooza!

This isn't an in-person to-do, so don't worry about fitting a theater visit in on a busy Election Day.

Rather, the Bob Baker team has created a free-to-see round-up of some smile-summoning clips, videos that include songs, dances, and a whole lot of zingy strings.

"At BBMT, we know that the first Tuesday of November holds a lot of stress as Americans prepare for Election Day," reads a note from the theater.

"As an antidote to the anxiety, we’ve compiled a YouTube playlist of hours — and hours! — worth of Bob Baker and Bob Baker adjacent puppet content for you to stream at home. Designed to offer a dose of joy, imagination, beauty, and escapism for kids of all ages, we invite you to tune in, drop out, and enjoy Bob Baker's Election Day Puppet Palooza!"

If you'd like to experience the puppet theater in a socially distanced way, the Peek-a-Boo Stroll Thru has been extended through Nov. 8.

Face coverings are required, and you'll want to secure your tickets in advance.