An elephant seal-themed soirée will wriggle ashore at the Aquarium of the Pacific

What to Know "The Four Seasons of Elephant Seals," part of the "First Wednesdays" lecture series at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

$5 advance; $10 at the door (if tickets are still available)

Using the word "proboscis" in everyday conversation is not something most of us find the opportunity to do, unless, of course, we are discussing elephant seals.

And discussing elephant seals is one of the great pleasures in life, a joy that is almost equal to the feeling that comes when we get the chance to say "proboscis" in an off-the-cuff way.

If you've long felt there should be more endearing events themed around the elephant seal, then point your own proboscis in the direction of the Aquarium of the Pacific, a place known for celebrating seals, sea lions, and all sorts of spectacular sea life.

And on Wednesday, Aug. 2? Prepare to party in honor of that proboscis-perfect pinniped, the oh-so-epic elephant seal.

The event, which is part of the Long Beach-based aquarium's "First Wednesdays" lecture series, will feature a talk led by Tim Bridwell of Friends of the Elephant Seal.

The intriguing evening will take a deep dive into the great distances these blubber-rocking superstars swim — they can cover 13,000 miles in a single round-trip journey — and the incredible Point Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Colony near San Simeon will surely be considered.

Crafts, the chance to purchase a cocktail at the cash bar, and live music will follow the presentation. The spot? The beautiful Pacific Visions Art Gallery, a stunning space that is definitely worth barking over.

Truth time: We don't know if we love the marine mammal's distinctive bark as much as the prominent, trunk-like proboscis seen on adult males, but we are committed to ardently admiring both.

From afar, of course: If you ever do visit Piedras Blancas, you'll want to stay on the designated platform while viewing the sandy action below, where sizable swaths of elephant seals may be found snoozing, parenting, squabbling, molting, and doing all of the remarkable things an elephant seal so winningly does.

If you want to burnish your knowledge on some seal-y cool facts, get your $5 in advance. Tickets are $10 at the door, but space is limited and spots may sell out.