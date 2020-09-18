An ‘Elf on the Shelf' Drive-Thru Will Fa, La, La at the Fairplex

What to Know Fairplex in Pomona

Nov. 12, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021 (previews begin Nov. 6)

Tickets start at $24.95 for an adult and $19.99 for a child; they'll go on sale at 11 a.m. PDT on Sept. 22

If you're familiar with The Elf on the Shelf, then you know that this keen-eyed representative of Santa Claus is often found inside our homes in the weeks leading up to Christmas, all so he can keep a warm-hearted watch on any naughty or nice deeds.

How exactly the elvish visitor dutifully reports back to his North Pole headquarters can be slightly mysterious, but trust: Santa hears all.

Which makes us wish that this cheery character had been around over the last six or so months, to lend a few needed smiles as we've kept closer to our own digs.

We won't have to wait much longer, though, for the in-the-know icon to make his seasonal debut.

In fact, we won't even need to hold out for December, which is right around the time that the character, who first appeared in the 2005 book "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" by Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell, pops up on our shelves, atop our refrigerators, and just about everywhere else an elf can sit.

For a brand-new drive-thru experience is sledding in the direction of the Fairplex in Pomona, and it will arrive in the first half of November 2020.

The fa, la, lark is called "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Journey," and it will sweep families through a "one-of-a-kind, immersive drive thru experience," one that will visit a host of sparkly stops.

"Attendees will be transported through a series of larger-than-life, holiday dreamworlds to help find the magic Santa needs to fly again, including a Toy Repair Workshop, Gingerbread Village covered in decadent candy, Arctic Winter Wonderland, Santa’s Magical Grotto, and so much more," is the whimsical word from the team behind the event, which will shake its sleigh bells from Nov. 12 through Jan. 3, 2021.

And quite a team it is, too. David Korins, set designer for the original Broadway production of "Hamilton" and "Beetlejuice," has helped to create this fantastical world, while Vance Garrett, a major player behind the ultra-visual "29 Rooms" pop-up, is directing.

The Lumistella Company, in partnership with Constellation Immersive, is producing the bells-and-whistles production, which also features Spanish narration.

It's a production that is also serving as a toy drive for both Toys for Tots and Children's Hospital LA. You're invited to arrive at the Fairplex with an unwrapped toy for donation, if you like, or you can make a monetary donation when you purchase your tickets to the experience.

And following your family's festive roll through a host of holiday-themed happenings?

There's a retail area to peruse, if you'd like to purchase a bauble to remind you of the evening.

Will your own designated elf, the Santa-sent representative who is scheduled to visit your house in December, be curious about anything you happen to buy at the shop?

That might be the first item the inquisitive elf is drawn to when he returns to keep watch over your domestic sphere later this year.