An enchanting LA Arboretum evening will flitter with midsummer magic

What to Know Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Sunday, Aug. 27

18+ only; $25 general, $20 members; pre-registration is required

One should never, ever hang up their fairy wings, because you never know when they'll be required, but sometimes?

You do need to drop them off at the dry cleaners or laundromat, especially if they're caked with glitter and could use a spruce-up.

But the most ensorcelled Southern Californians always make sure to plan their wing-based clean-up in the winter or spring, for this accessory is very much required when the warmest stretch of summer kicks into bright and glorious gear.

Comic-Con International is just the start, of course; there are other opportunities, like the free Shakespeare shows at Griffith Park's Old Zoo and the Labyrinth of Jareth Masquerade Ball in DTLA, where you can blithely break out your most fanciful look.

And on Aug. 27, a splendid high-summer Sunday?

Fairies, gnomes, and lovers of enchanted realms will be out in fantastical force at the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden, which is staging a mysterious and magical evening.

A Midsummer Night's Garden will weave whimsy and science together, giving outdoor aficionados the chance to learn about plants, herbs, and gems in an ethereal setting.

Attendees should be at least age 18, do note, and dressing up? That's also a merry must. Go the delightful sartorial distance by wearing fairy-inspired finery and outlandish outfits that may have sprung fully formed from an olde storybooke.

"Enjoy professional magic, sip on themed cocktails, visit with our stilt-walking tree, make a miniature dragon egg, and delight in live readings of select Shakespearean prose while dressed in your best magical attire," suggests the organizers.

A ticket for a non-member is $25, while LA Arboretum members can secure their entry for $20.

Magical midsummer affairs, especially those located in sparkly sylvan settings, can sell out, so flit by the Arcadia garden's site to buy your admission faster than a fairy wing flutters.