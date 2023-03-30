An ‘Immersive' World of Bubbles Will Pop by Southern California

What to Know Bubble World: An Immersive Experience will alight in SoCal this June

1345 N. Montebello Boulevard in Montebello

$26.90 (and up) for adults, $20.90 (and up) for children

The start of spring isn't especially soapy, or given to strange spherical sights, but there is a bit of wind to the season, and soft sunshine, too, which makes it a prime moment for bubble-blowing.

How prime is the sweetest season for the appreciation of these iridescent wonders?

Discovery Cube OC holds a super-fun Bubblefest each spring, giving children the chance to learn the science behind the floaty favorites. And in the springtime, store shelves abound with all sorts of colorful wands, the implements that produce the best and biggest bubbles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

So to learn that there's a whimsical word on the wind and it involves a bubble-themed immersive installation, a bright series of spaces made for snapshots, exploring, and lighthearted lingering, feels just right.

"Bubble World: An Immersive Experience" will alight in Montebello in June after a premiere in Italy earlier this year. Float by some of the fanciful spaces that are soon to come via the photos below, and get a soapy sense of what the stroll-through installation has in store.

Bubble World So many rubber duckies: "Bubble World" boasts 13 themed rooms.

Bubble World The undersea LED room puts a different spin on the bubbleverse. The installation features "colors, lasers, lights and bubbles" as well as high-tech projections.