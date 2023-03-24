An ‘Incredibles'-Inspired Clubhouse Will Grace ‘Cotino,' Disney's Upcoming Desert Community

What to Know Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, is being built in Rancho Mirage

The Parr House, inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2," will serve as the hub for the Artisan Club

The "one-of-a-kind gathering space" will include a kitchen, dining room, and a few overnight accommodations

When news of Cotino, a Storyliving by Disney community, was announced in early 2022, some people may have wondered how many creative cues the Rancho Mirage development might take from the company's best-loved films.

One colorful clue arrived on March 24, 2023 when the team behind the on-the-rise community revealed several new renderings, including a space-age-y clubhouse inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2."

Indeed, Parr House draws its name from the "Incredibles" family, as do several of its stylish midcentury details.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Serving as an amenities-filled hub for Artisan Club members, the water-close complex will feature a "towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace" as well as a dining room, kitchen, and a few overnight accommodations.

"When it launches, Artisan Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents," shares the team. (Membership is voluntary.)

Ground was broken on the desert development in April 2022. Home types will include cottages, condominiums, and larger houses, as well as "at least one section expressly for 55+ residents."

Take a look now at Parr House and the latest renderings of the desert community.

Inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes from Disney and Pixar’s “Incredibles 2,” Parr House is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a place for events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)

The Artisan Clubhouse complex will feature distinct spaces for dining, wellness, art, recreation and entertainment. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)

All Artisan Club amenities are being thoughtfully inspired by Disney Imagineers to foster community connections and encourage the pursuit of individual passions. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)

Artisan Club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area and recreational water activities. An additional beach park will be accessible to the public through the purchase of a day pass. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)