Long Beach

An Otterly Fascinating Aquarium Evening Will Make a Splash

Enjoy cocktails, tunes, and otter-focused hobnobbing in Long Beach.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Robin Riggs

What to Know

  • First Wednesdays at the Aquarium of the Pacific
  • Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 7 to 9 p.m.; Southern sea otters will be the focus of the evening event
  • $5 advance; $10 at the door; cash bar

A fan of charismatic ocean mammals can be forgiven for saying "otterly" when they actually mean "utterly" in everyday conversation.

Likewise, if you say "we'll get to otter matters," instead of "other matters," while helming a work meeting, well, that, too, is understandable (and may delight your co-workers, at least in the moment).

For the furry fact is this: The Southern sea otter is an especially captivating critter, thanks to its adorable antics, unstoppable curiosity, and those large and lovely eyes, eyes that can seem to meet yours for a fleeting instant.

But this is a critter that has faced near-extinction, and other threats, over the decades, giving a special urgency to the stewardship of those who care for the animals of the ocean.

We can ponder the otter, its past and future, and all of those adorably vivacious qualities by visiting the Aquarium of the Pacific on the first evening of February, when the Southern sea otter will be in the splashy spotlight.

True, the to-do will not be happening adjacent to the Long Beach destinations Sea Otter Habitat, but rather in the Honda Pacific Visions Theater.

Still, guests will be able to enjoy a talk led by Megan Smylie, the aquarium's sea otter program manager, and Brett Long, curator of mammals and birds at the acclaimed aquatic institution.

The aquarium's "conservation efforts for this keystone species" will be the focus of the enlightening presentation.

Sea otter surrogacy, a topic that's often appeared in the conservation headlines in recent years, will also be discussed.

A social hour, complete with a cash bar, is one festive feature of the First Wednesdays series. The hobnobbing, which will likely involve attendees talking all things otter, will follow the talk, along with tunes and the chance to make crafts.

