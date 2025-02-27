Here's your chance to own a playful piece of the Anaheim Halloween Parade

What to Know Anaheim Halloween Parade Sale

Sunday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1426 Vermont Avenue in Anaheim

The long-running parade, which celebrated its centennial in 2024, needs to make room ahead of a move to a new storage facility; the pieces and items sold will raise money to support the annual event

Organizers ask that people do not line up in advance, as the alley leading to the current facility is narrow

"Where'd ya get that prop?" can be a common question come October, when one Halloween-loving friend asks another Halloween-loving friend about a super-cool, ultra-atmospheric yard decoration.

"The store" is one answer that might be given or "a garage sale" is another possibility; building your own ghosts, vampires, and tombstones is also a commendable creative route taken by many home haunters.

But finding not-too-terrifying treasures that have been fetchingly and frightfully used in the Anaheim Halloween Parade, one of Southern California's oldest autumnal celebrations?

Any local Halloweener knows what a monstrously major "get" that would be, a seriously brag-worthy find.

Brag-worthy, and super-nice, for the venerable parade is moving into a new warehouse and selling some decorations and whimsical whatnot, all to raise funds to help the popular event's continuing success.

A clean-out ahead of the move inspired the parade team to determine "we have too much stuff!," a realization that led to the sweet and offbeat sale, an October-ish event happening a few weeks ahead of springtime's start.

The parade's most classic sights won't likely play a role in the sale, but various ghoulish gewgaws and eerie odds 'n ends will be priced to go come Sunday, March 2.

Parade volunteers have also donated goods, too, so there should be an eye-catching variety of Halloween-themed gems and joys to peruse at the one-day-only sale.

The address? Make your way to 1426 Vermont Avenue in Anaheim, but please don't arrive early and queue up, is the word from the parade people.

The alley is a narrow one, the organizers reveal, so a lengthy line ahead of time is a no-go.

It's hard to believe, though perhaps not, that we're just six months away from when Southern Californians begin to festoon their porches and patios will all manner of Halloween-ready looks.

Yep, September spookiness is really real around our haunt-obsessed region. Even August, if you're that person (and yay you, if so).

If you're an early-Septemberist when it comes to Halloween decorating, be sure to stop by the March 2 sale and see if there are goodies to add to your seasonal collection.

And if you don't find the light frights you were seeking? You'll still get to visit a storied tradition's storage unit and meet the people that make this uplifting autumn event such an endearing community celebration.