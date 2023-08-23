Anaheim's famous Fall Festival and Halloween Parade is getting its own free art show

What to Know The Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade celebrates 100 years on Saturday, Oct. 28

A new art show will pay homage to the event's enduring imagination

The exhibit is on view from Aug. 24 through Oct. 3 at the Downtown Anaheim Community Center

A festival is full of wowza, gape-worthy, eye-catching attractions and a parade? You can pretty much say, with cheery confidence, that every float is a merry masterpiece on wheels.

Sometimes, however, a festival stands the test of time, thanks to its all-out creativity, and a parade becomes celebrated, thanks to its vivacious vehicles and outlandish entries. When that happens, an exhibition is in order, all to honor the art-strong nature of the events.

And the iconic Anaheim Fall Festival and Halloween Parade is a two-events-in-one kind of thing, though if you wanted to call it a two-events-in-wonderful, you wouldn't be wrong.

This venerable favorite, an Orange County classic, is turning 100 on Saturday, Oct. 28, and it will do so in its usual spritely and spirited style.

But because it is so very, well, very, a new exhibition at the Downtown Anaheim Community Center will spotlight its whimsical ways.

You don't need to wait for the end of October, either, to connect with this beloved spectacular: The exhibition, which honors festival and parade artists, opens on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The community center is located just a short stroll from where all of the Halloweenie happenings take place, each year, usually just a few days before Halloween.

And we do mean "each year": The festival and parade created a fresh event during the pandemic, giving parade fans the chance to drive by parked floats in a quirky twist.

This is also the outfit that erects the orange-bright Halloween tree in Downtown Anaheim, so don't be surprised if you see odes to this spooky specimen at the new exhibition.