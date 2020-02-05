And the Oscar Cocktail Goes To…

What to Know Ever Bar at The Kimpton Everly

Through Feb. 9, 2020

Several top films have themed drinks, priced at $20 (the "Little Women" flight is $43)

Home-based gatherings that are creatively organized around watching the Academy Awards?

There are going to be some paper ballots on the coffee table, ready for you to pick (maybe, possibly) the winners.

There are going to be dip-ready snacks and a few bags of chips, too.

And drinks? Those are part of the party, and they're often themed to performers, Hollywood, or the specific films competing in the major categories.

It's this last realm, the beverage realm, that is often seen outside of homes, too, around Oscar time.

For a few bars and restaurants, including those that are a short walk from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, are eager to give the cinema some spirited, spirit-strong love via a line-up of libations.

One dressy destination is the Ever Bar at The Kimpton Everly, which is but a brief saunter from where all the red carpet action will rev up on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Oscar drinks are now on the menu, including salutes to "The Joker," "Parasite," "Little Women," and "Jojo Rabbit."

"Ford v. Ferrari" is on the list, and is priced at $20. In the glass? Look for, or rather taste for a host of intriguing add-ins, including Ford's Gin, Fernet Branca, Campari, and, oh yes, Miller High Life.

The $20 cocktail created in honor of "The Irishman"? Powers Irish Whiskey plays a starring role, and Burto Americano does, too, while blood orange, lemon, and Peychauds add zing.

Find these creative cocktails daily at Ever Bar through Feb. 9, but if you're at the hangout on the evening of the Oscars?

There's a viewing celebration happening, from 4 to 8 o'clock, which means you can sip a drink themed to the film you are cheering on.