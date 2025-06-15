The Annenberg Community Beach House pool will be open daily for two+ months

What to Know
- Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool
- Santa Monica
- The pool will be open daily from June 15 through Sept. 1, 2025
- $10 adult, $4 youths ages 1 to 17, $5 seniors ages 60 and older
- Do bring your own towel
- There are a few rules and tips to know, so read everything here
There are many special events on the Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool calendar, from Pride evenings to the Sunset Swims for adults to the quirky and rollicking Cardboard Yacht Regatta.
But the big beach-close pool is also open, over several summer weeks, for daily swimming.
True, the destination did open for Memorial Day Weekend, so you may have already had a chance to take a dip in 2025, but beginning June 15? You're looking at 11 straight weeks of cool-down joy.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
The popular pool will be open each and every day from June 15 through Sept. 1, giving Southern Californians a place to enjoy a fine float or hone a few backstrokes.
There are some things to know, like the admission price, and also what to arrive with (most definitely, your own towel).
The pool team offers a host of helpful classes to get swimmers shipshape, including Semi-Private Swim Lessons and Parent & Me Swim Lessons.
And the Floating Fitness Workout will be a watery Wednesday offering, beginning June 18 and running for several weeks.
From evening gatherings to family-focused fun to daily swimming, this sand-adjacent "swimming hole" has plenty of get-moving moxie; check out everything that is coming up during the hotter weather at the Annenberg Community Beach House pool.