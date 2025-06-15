The Annenberg Community Beach House pool will be open daily for two+ months

What to Know Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool

Santa Monica

The pool will be open daily from June 15 through Sept. 1, 2025

$10 adult, $4 youths ages 1 to 17, $5 seniors ages 60 and older

Do bring your own towel

There are a few rules and tips to know, so read everything here

There are many special events on the Annenberg Community Beach House swimming pool calendar, from Pride evenings to the Sunset Swims for adults to the quirky and rollicking Cardboard Yacht Regatta.

But the big beach-close pool is also open, over several summer weeks, for daily swimming.

True, the destination did open for Memorial Day Weekend, so you may have already had a chance to take a dip in 2025, but beginning June 15? You're looking at 11 straight weeks of cool-down joy.

The popular pool will be open each and every day from June 15 through Sept. 1, giving Southern Californians a place to enjoy a fine float or hone a few backstrokes.

There are some things to know, like the admission price, and also what to arrive with (most definitely, your own towel).

The pool team offers a host of helpful classes to get swimmers shipshape, including Semi-Private Swim Lessons and Parent & Me Swim Lessons.

And the Floating Fitness Workout will be a watery Wednesday offering, beginning June 18 and running for several weeks.

From evening gatherings to family-focused fun to daily swimming, this sand-adjacent "swimming hole" has plenty of get-moving moxie; check out everything that is coming up during the hotter weather at the Annenberg Community Beach House pool.